IRVINE, Calif. — Collin Welp had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists as UC Irvine defeated Boise State 58-50. Dawson Baker had 10 points for UC Irvine (1-1). Austin Johnson added five points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Marcus Shaver, Jr. had 14 points for the Broncos (1-1). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and seven rebounds. Devonaire Doutrive had six rebounds.