Hamilton, Nuga lead UNLV over California 55-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 12 points and Mike Nuga added 10 and UNLV held off California for a 55-52 victory. Cal (0-2) was scoreless in the final two minutes but had its chances in the closing seconds. UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. blocked Jordan Shepherd’s layup attempt with 27 seconds remaining. Shepherd missed a 3-pointer four seconds later and another 3-point shot with three seconds to play. Grant Anticevich scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Cal. Hamilton’s jumper gave UNLV (2-0) a 53-48 lead with 2:56 to play and Cal pulled to 53-52 with 2:00 left.