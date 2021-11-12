Police: Golden Gate Bridge crash during rally unintentional

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials said Friday that a crash that struck two California Highway Patrol officers and a Golden Gate Bridge worker during an anti-vaccination rally was not intentional. All three were treated at a hospital and released after the Thursday night incident. Those who were hit were working to keep several hundred demonstrators marching on the bridge from flowing into the roadway. CHP Officer Andrew Barclay says the driver stayed at the scene after their SUV collided with a street sweeper that was pushed into the line of deputies.