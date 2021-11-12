Skip to Content
Los Angeles County deputy fatally shoots woman, wounds man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman after she stabbed him in the face at a gas station. The deputy also shot and wounded a man during the confrontation. The deputy was treated at a hospital for the stab wounds and has been released. Authorities were called to a gas station in the city of Commerce, southeast of Los Angeles, on a report of a person trying to light a gasoline pump on fire around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The name of the deputy, as well as the man and woman, were not immediately released on Friday.

