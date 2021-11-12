Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:54 pm

California police shoot, wound armed man in Long Beach

MGN

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Southern California police have shot and wounded a man who was armed with a gun. The man was shot in the upper body in the city of Long Beach around 8:20 a.m. Friday. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Long Beach police officers were called to the area for a report of a person waving a knife. Authorities say officers spoke to a man inside a parked vehicle and saw he was holding a gun. At least one officer opened fire after attempts to de-escalate the situation. Further details were not immediately available. No officers were injured in the shooting. The man’s name has not been released.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content