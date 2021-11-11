Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole in Northern California but authorities say the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the car with the 7-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn Thursday morning as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center. After the crash the women were arrested. They and the infant were examined at a hospital but authorities say none received any serious injuries and the baby is fine.