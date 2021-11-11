Quiet GM meetings end without hint of CBA resolution

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Despite an offseason that figures to be different than any since baseball’s last labor stoppage in 1994-95, the general manger meetings went on as planned in Southern California. A looming lockout at the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement Dec. 1 didn’t change much for heads of baseball operations who say the week was “business as usual.” League and union officials bargained Tuesday and Wednesday, but there’s no indication that a deal is anywhere close.