Police arrest 4 in fatal shooting of Bay Area teen in 2019

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — Four people have been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a San Francisco Bay Area teenager nearly three years ago. Police in Belmont announced the arrests on Wednesday following an investigation into the January 2019 killing of Mohammad Othman, a high school football player from Redwood City. Prosecutors say the suspects planned to rob Othman after setting up a ruse meeting to sell marijuana. Investigators said they worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate the case.