Wooing France: VP Kamala Harris meets Macron after sub spat

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed that France and the United States are ready to work together again, after a diplomatic drama surrounding a submarine deal that put the relationship at a historic low. They met Wednesday evening at the Elysee presidential palace as part of a weeks-long effort by Washington to mend relations with France, America’s oldest ally. Harris’ four-day trip to Paris comes after President Joe Biden told Macron the U.S. had been “clumsy” in handling the submarine issue. Macron said Washington and Paris “share the view that we are at the beginning of a new era and our cooperation is absolutely critical for this one.”