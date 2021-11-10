No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar’l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams. Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17. It was 42-42 at halftime and UCLA opened the third quarter with 11 consecutive points put couldn’t put the Waves away. Pepperdine scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 60-56 and Stedman hit a 3-pointer and it was 62-61 with seven minutes to play. The Bruins surged ahead again and held the Waves off.