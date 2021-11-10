Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando. San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s. Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.