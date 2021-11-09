Skip to Content
Published 9:01 am

Guard stabs man in fight in Southern California supermarket

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California supermarket security guard stabbed a man who entered the store without a mask, assaulted a staff member and fought with the guard. The Santa Monica Police Department says the incident occurred late Monday night and as of early Tuesday no one had been arrested. A police statement says it was the security guard who called to report that he got into a fight with a customer and stabbed him in self-defense. The alleged assailant was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable and refused to identify himself or make any statements about the incident.

