Baseball GMs move at usual, slow pace as lockout looms

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Used to the often glacial pace of baseball free agency in recent winters, general managers are treating the threat of a work stoppage next month as not even a speedbump in the sport’s offseason. While other sports launch a free agent frenzy in the first few days of their business seasons, front-line baseball free agents increasingly delay decisions until spring training approaches. A lockout is likely when baseball’s labor contract expires Dec. 1, which would be the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years.