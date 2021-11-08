Davis, Anthony lead Lakers in OT to defeat Hornets 126-123

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 32 points, Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double with the Lakers and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 29 points off the bench as Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime Monday night. Westbrook notched his 185th career triple-double. Terry Rozier had a season-high 29 points for Charlotte, while Gordon Hayward added 21 and Miles Bridges had 19. The Hornets’ fifth straight loss put a damper on LaMelo Ball’s second career triple-double.