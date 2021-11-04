Stolen truck standoff snarls Orange County freeway traffic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A police standoff with the driver of a reportedly stolen truck has snarled Thursday morning traffic in Orange County after an hours-long pursuit through Southern California. KABC-TV reports the big rig came to a halt on southbound State Route 55 in Santa Ana, north of the intersection with Interstate 405. The pursuit began around 8 p.m. Wednesday and proceeded at slow speeds until spike strips blew out some of the truck’s tires.