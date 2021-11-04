1 dead, 1 hurt in San Francisco Haight Ashbury shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A shooting in broad daylight has killed one man and wounded another in San Francisco’s famous Haight Ashbury neighborhood. Police say it happened around 1 p.m. Thursday. One man died at the scene and other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Police say witnesses reported several shots being fired but a motive for the attack and other details remain under investigation. Haight Ashbury is popular with young homeless people and with tourists seeking to visit the center of the city’s hippie heritage. But the neighborhood has seen a spike in violence in recent months, including a daytime shooting last month that left a person with life-threatening injuries.