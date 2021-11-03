Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Supreme Court justices appear concerned a broad ruling in favor of gun rights could threaten restrictions on firearms in subways, bars, stadiums and other places where people gather. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in its biggest gun case in more than a decade. It’s a dispute over whether New York’s restrictive gun permit law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” The court’s 6-3 conservative majority gives gun rights advocates hope the justices will use this case to expand gun rights. New York and its allies have focused on the prospect of more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles if the court strikes down the state law.