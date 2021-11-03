Falling tree injures 1, damages 30 cars in LA parking lot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a large tree has fallen in a parking lot near the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, injuring one person and damaging about 30 empty cars. The Fire Department says the tree, estimated at 40 to 50 feet tall, toppled shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening leg injury. There’s no immediate word on what caused the tree to fall.