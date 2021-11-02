Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

Two major U.S. cities have elected their first Asian American mayor and a third could join them. Boston’s next mayor will be Michelle Wu. The city’s first Asian American city councilor on Tuesday beat Annissa Essaibi George, who is Arab Polish American. In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, who is of Tibetan and Indian descent, defeated David Mann, who is white. In Seattle, Bruce Harrell, who is Black and Japanese American, was ahead of City Council President M. Lorena González. These candidacies signal just how large the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate has multiplied with more feeling empowered to be a voice in the political fray.