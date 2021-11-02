Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed for some areas of Northern California for the third year in a row to protect whales and sea turtles from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday it was delaying the start of the commercial season, which traditionally begins Nov. 15, for waters between the Sonoma/Mendocino county line and Lopez Point, in Monterey County. The department plans to issue its next assessment on the presence of endangered whales and sea turtles on Nov. 22.