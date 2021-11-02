Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles. The case also could threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case the justices are hearing Wednesday could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York’s restrictive gun permit law and the right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense.