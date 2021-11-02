Former USC coach Clay Helton hired to helm Georgia Southern

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Georgia Southern hired former Southern California coach Clay Helton on Tuesday, just seven weeks after USC fired him. Helton was the first coach fired this season, two games into his eighth season at USC. The 49-year-old was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017. Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season. The Eagles are last in the Sun Belt’s East Division heading into Saturday’s game against No. 21 Coastal Carolina.