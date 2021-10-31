Stafford has 3 TD passes as Rams roll past Texans 38-22

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters as the Los Angeles Rams dominated the inept Houston Texans in every way in a 38-22 win. It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Stafford sat down to start the fourth quarter with Los Angeles up 38-0.