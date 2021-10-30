Thomas runs for 160 yards, 4 TDs as Utah beat UCLA 44-24

MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tavion Thomas rushed for a career-high 160 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns to power Utah to a 44-24 win as the school retired the number 22 in honor of the untimely deaths of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Utah (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) is alone atop the conference’s south division and has beaten the other three contenders – the Bruins, USC and Arizona State, the only other team with fewer than three Pac-12 losses. In his first start, freshman Ethan Garbers threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 27-for-44 passing with an interception for UCLA (5-4, 3-3).