Mom questions use of force in son’s shooting by former cop

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a young man shot dead by a retired Oakland police captain is questioning whether use of deadly force was necessary. Desoni Gardner, was identified by authorities Friday as one of three people who tried to rob Ersie Joyner at a gas station on Oct. 21. Joyner pulled out a gun and fired at the assailants, killing Gardner, before being shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Gardner’s mother told the San Francisco Chronicle her son was wrong to rob Joyner and that he’s “already been held accountable.” But she wants more scrutiny placed on Joyner for opening fire.