LL Cool J, Carole King, Tina Tuner inducted into Rock Hall

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — LL Cool J brought out some musical heavyweight friends to help usher him into rock immortality. Part of an eclectic 2021 class that includes Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren, Cool J was joined on stage by rapper Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for a powerful performance on Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. With New York street style and swagger, Cool J was one of hip-hops first superstars in the 1980s and remains a relevant artist more than 40 years later. The show opened with Taylor Swift performing King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

The Associated Press

