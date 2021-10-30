Giving the Western some swagger in ‘The Harder They Fall’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Harder They Fall” has all of the gunfights, train robberies, saloons, and showdowns you would expect in a Western. But Jeymes Samuel’s film also dusts off many of the traditional limitations of an old genre. “The Harder They Fall” is a spirited and brash Black Western that swaggers to its own hip-hop beat. Netflix executives think it could start a new franchise for the streamer. It stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba and is currently playing in theaters. It makes its debut on Netflix on Wednesday.