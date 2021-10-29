Ellison firm buys Hyatt Regency at Lake Tahoe for $345M

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison’s investment firm has purchased the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino at Lake Tahoe.. Incline Hotel LLC, a branch of Lawrence Investments, bought the lakeside resort at Incline Village for $345 million. County records show the sale was finalized Sept. 3. A Hyatt spokesperson told the Tahoe Daily Tribune that Hyatt will continue to manage Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe under the Hyatt Regency brand and there will be no business disruption with the change in ownership. The resort features 422 guestrooms. It’s Grand Lodge Casino has 16 table games and over 250 slot machines.