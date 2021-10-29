Chargers’ Ekeler questionable vs. Patriots due to hip injury

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles’ game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury. Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday, but coach Brandon Staley appeared as if he was trying to be cautious. Ekeler is second in the AFC with seven touchdowns and fifth among running backs in scrimmage yards per game (99.7). He rushed for a career-high 117 yards in the Oct. 4 win over Las Vegas and has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in four of the past five games.