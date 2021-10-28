Rams look for 4th straight win at Texans, losers of last 6

By The Associated Press

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will try to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday against the terrible Texans, losers of six in a row. Stafford ranks third in the NFL with 2,179 yards passing and his 19 TD passes are second to Tom Brady’s 21. The Texans haven’t won since rookie Davis Mills took over for an injured Tyrod Taylor at halftime in Week 2. But Taylor returned to practice this week and could play Sunday.