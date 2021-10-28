Skip to Content
Body in crashed car believed to be missing Reno woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A woman found dead in a crashed car off a highway near the coast of Northern California is believed to be a 32-year-old Reno resident who has been missing since last month. Courtney Bryan’s family reported her missing after she failed to return from a planned trip with her dog to Hunt Hot Springs in Redding, California. Reno police said Wednesday a hiker contacted the California Highway Patrol after coming across the crashed vehicle with a dead woman and dog inside along a steep embankment on U.S. Highway 101 in Del Norte County. Authorities confirmed the crashed 2004 Subaru Legacy was Bryan’s vehicle. 

