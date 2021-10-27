School safety officer charged with murder in fatal shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former school safety officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman near a Southern California high school. Eddie Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney. Manuela Rodriguez was declared brain dead after last month’s shooting and later died after she was removed from life support. Rodriguez was shot in the head in a school parking lot. Police have said she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was driving away after Rodriguez got into into a fight with a 15-year-old girl.