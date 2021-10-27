Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference. Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference, and has won six of its last eight games. The 31-year-old Russell, who has a career-high 14 goals this season, ran onto a cross by Gadi Kinda, burst past a defender and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to open the scoring in the 40th minute and scored again in the 82nd — his 10th goal in the last eight games — to give Sporting a 2-0 lead.