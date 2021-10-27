Henry not nostalgic as Pats prepare to face his former team

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hunter Henry is feeling just fine about his decision to leave the Los Angeles Chargers to join the New England Patriots. The tight end is preparing to face his former team this week. Henry says he only has good memories about the franchise that drafted him in 2016. After a slow start with the Patriots, Henry has found a groove, catching a touchdown pass in four straight games. He’s also bonding with rookie quarterback Mac Jones after doing the same with Justin Herbert last season.