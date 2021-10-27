Barnes hits 3 at buzzer, Kings sink Suns 110-107

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer over Devin Booker at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings over the Phoenix Suns 110-107. The Kings led by as many as 13 points in the fourth but the Suns rallied late. Booker found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop dunk with 34.7 seconds remaining to tie the game at 107. With 1.4 seconds left, Fox threw a short inbounds pass to Barnes, who was guarded tightly by Booker. The 6-foot-8 Barnes jumped, turning and rising over Booker’s outstretched arm for the game-winning shot, shouting as it went through the hoop.