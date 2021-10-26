Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:54 pm

Stastny scores winner as Winnipeg rallies to beat Ducks 4-3

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Paul Stastny and Nikolaj Ehlers scored 19 seconds apart in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets trailed 3-2 late in the third period before Ehlers tied it with 1:20 remaining after a scramble following a faceoff deep in the offensive zone. Stastny then scored the winner with 1:01 left off a deflection. Ehlers had a goal and two assists, while Stastny and Andrew Copp each had a goal and an assist. Evgeny Svechnikov also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets, who have won three straight. Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had a goal and an assist, and Josh Manson also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 21 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped five of their last six.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content