Wet storm dumps rain, snow, in Sierra; I-80 partially open

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Mountain snowfalls are piling up, Interstate 80 was closed for hours and Lake Tahoe-area schools are shuttered as a wet storm packing historic moisture sweeps from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierra Nevada. The freeway between Reno and San Francisco reopened to passenger traffic Monday but remained closed to commercial vehicles at the Nevada state line and eastbound in the Emigrant Gap area in California. Reno High School also was closed due to water damage. Up to 5 inches of rain was reported in the valleys north of Reno and a record 2.5 inches of rain fell in 24 hours at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.