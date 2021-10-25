Record rainfall as storm douses drought-stricken California

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remains to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state’s drought. The system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Sacramento set a one-day record for rainfall with nearly 5.5 inches, while San Francisco got more than 4 inches. Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.