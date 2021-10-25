Ex-tennis coach to plead guilty in college admissions case

BOSTON (AP) — A former Georgetown University tennis coach is expected to plead guilty Monday in Boston federal court in the ongoing college admissions bribery case. Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington. The 54-year-old had been slated to face trial in November. Prosecutors say in the plea deal that they’ll recommend Ernst serve no more than four years in prison. Ernst has agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme.