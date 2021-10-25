2 feet of snow in Sierra; record rain in Reno; I-80 reopens

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 2 feet of snow snarled traffic in the Sierra where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. But a stretch of I-80 that closed overnight reopened Monday reopened and flood waters receded in Reno, where record rainfall flooded local streets and caused a high school to close The storm packing winds gusting up to 90 mph dropped 29 inches of snow on Donner Pass where I-80 tops the Sierra. Schools were closed Monday at Incline Village on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, where up to 18 inches snow fell. The weekend of rain pushed the water level at Lake Tahoe back above the natural rim.