Lakers overcome Morant’s 40-points, beat Grizzlies 121-118

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points, Anthony Davis had 22 points and four blocks and LeBron James scored 19 points as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Ja Morant’s 40-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 Sunday night for their first win of the season. There was plenty of drama in the final minute as Morant was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Kent Bazemore with 2.5 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. Morant had a chance to tie the game, but missed the third and final free throw and the Lakers escaped with the win. The Lakers snapped a season-opening two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies lost for the first time after consecutive wins to open the season. Anthony moved into ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,423 career points.