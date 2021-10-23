Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas. Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing ball-in by Samuel Grandsir into the net to cap the scoring in the 83rd minute. Franco Jara and Jesús Ferreira each scored for Dallas (6-14-11), which is winless in its last nine games.