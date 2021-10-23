1 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire at California house party

Associated Press

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were critically injured after a shooting broke out at the end of a house party in Southern California. Police in Ontario, a city 35 miles east of Los Angeles, said the gunfire erupted shortly after midnight Saturday as guests were leaving and headed to their cars. The teen was found in front of a driveway, near the injured who were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators are trying to identify the suspect or suspects, and a motive for the shooting.