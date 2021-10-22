Los Angeles County residents plagued by stench from channel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say levels of wretched-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas that have plagued south Los Angeles County communities for weeks are declining as authorities use various mitigation methods in a flood control channel emitting the gross odors. The problem was reported Oct. 7 and traced to the 15-mile-long Dominguez Channel, which flows into Los Angeles harbor. The county public works director said Friday the gas is being created by a natural phenomenon called anaerobic digestion which occurs when bacteria break down vegetation when there’s a lack of oxygen in the water. Mitigation measures include spraying the channel with an odor neutralizer and installing bubblers to aerate the water.