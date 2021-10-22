Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:35 pm

Los Angeles County residents plagued by stench from channel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say levels of wretched-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas that have plagued south Los Angeles County communities for weeks are declining as authorities use various mitigation methods in a flood control channel emitting the gross odors. The problem was reported Oct. 7 and traced to the 15-mile-long Dominguez Channel, which flows into Los Angeles harbor. The county public works director said Friday the gas is being created by a natural phenomenon called anaerobic digestion which occurs when bacteria break down vegetation when there’s a lack of oxygen in the water. Mitigation measures include spraying the channel with an odor neutralizer and installing bubblers to aerate the water.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content