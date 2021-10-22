Fire-scarred California braces for more storms, flash floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California residents are cleaning up Friday and preparing for a massive storm this weekend that could bring flash flooding to vast areas scorched by fire. Residents had been relieved when rain started falling this week for the first time in any measurable way since spring, helping contain stubborn wildfires and soaking dry gardens. Rain and snow will continue soaking northern and central California before spreading into Southern California on Monday. This week’s storms won’t end drought that’s plaguing California and the western United States.