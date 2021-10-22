Dodgers eager to embrace 2020 NLCS storyline against Braves

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are eager to embrace a repeat of the storyline from last year’s NL Championship Series. The Atlanta Braves insist they won’t follow the same path as they prepare to host Game 6. Just like last year’s NL Championship Series, the Braves have led this year’s series 2-0 and 3-1. The Dodgers, who rallied to win the last three games of last year’s series against the Braves, avoided elimination with their 11-2 runaway in in Game 5 in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Dodgers ace Max Scherzer is expected to start Game 6 against Braves right-hander Ian Anderson.