California’s Brooksby, 20, clinches Next Gen Finals berth

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Qualifier Jenson Brooksby has locked up a berth in the Next Gen Finals for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour by reaching the semifinals in Antwerp with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Brooksby is a 20-year-old from California who is ranked 70th. He reached the final four at an ATP tournament for the third time this season by winning Friday. Eight men get to compete at the Next Gen Finals, which will be held Nov. 9-13 in Milan. Next up for Brooksby at the indoor hard-court tournament in Antwerp will be a match against No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman. The other semifinal will be Italy’s Jannik Sinner against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.