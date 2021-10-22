Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

By MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin says the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a “tragic accident.” He posted the remark Friday on Twitter as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director. Halyna Hutchins was cinematographer on the Western “Rust.” She was 42. The shooting happened in the desert on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico. A spokesperson for Baldwin says a prop gun with blanks misfired. A spokesman for the Santa Fe County sheriff says detectives are looking into what type of projectile was discharged and how. It was not clear if Baldwin was performing at the time of the shooting.