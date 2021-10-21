Teen sentenced to juvenile camp for fatal Lamborghini crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teen motorist has been sentenced to seven to nine months in a juvenile camp after crashing his father’s Lamborghini and killing another driver. Thirty-two-year-old Monique Munoz died at the scene of the February collision in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said the Lamborghini’s driver, who was 17 at the time of the crash, had hit speeds of more more than 100 mph just prior to colliding with Munoz’s car. The teen driver pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in April. His defense attorney had asked the judge to sentence the teen to probation.