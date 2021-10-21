Skip to Content
Retired Oakland police captain shot in gas station robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A retired Oakland police captain was shot and seriously wounded during an apparent robbery attempt at a gas station that left one of his attackers dead. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Ersie Joyner, who once headed the city’s Ceasefire anti-violence initiative, was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Surveillance camera footage shows Joyner approached by three people as he pumped gas around 1 p.m. The video shows Joyner pulling a handgun and firing multiple shots at his assailants at close range as they appeared to try and rob him. 

